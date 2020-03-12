Two more confirmed coronavirus cases; boosts Indiana’s total to 12

There are now 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana.

State health officials say the two newest patients are adults and reside in Marion and St. Joseph counties.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, eight counties in the states have confirmed cases.

These counties include Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Marion, Noble, Howard, Johnson, and St. Joseph counties.

The ISDH continues to work with local health departments to identify close contacts of these patients and is prepared for more cases.