Two Washington County Caretakers Arrested on Neglect Resulting in Death Charges

Two Washington County caretakers are behind bars after a man died in their care.

56-year-old Patricia A. Campbell and 50-year-old Russell E. Cartuyvelles, both of Pekin, were arrested at their home on Tuesday and charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Indiana State Police began investigating after being contacted by a concerned family member about the death of 68-year-old Danny D. Harris.

Harris was incapable of caring for himself due to medical and mental issues and paid Campbell and Cartuyvelles for both room and care.

Police say the residence was not a licensed care facility and Campbell and Cartuyvelles were not licensed care providers.

An autopsy revealed that Harris’s death was due to the lack of required medical care.

Adult Protective Services, Troopers, ISP detectives, and Crime Scene Technicians assisted in the investigation.