U-Haul offering free storage to college students displaced by coronavirus

U-Haul is lending a helping hand to college students affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

U-Haul is stepping forward and offering 30-days of free self-storage to college students affected in the U.S. and Canada.

This free month applies to all new customers with college IDs and is a limited-time offer due to availability.

To find the nearest U-Haul store new you, visit uhaul.com/storage.

Contact your local store by phone or visit in person to take advantage of this offer.

For more information, visit uhaul.com.