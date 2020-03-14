U-Haul offering free storage to college students displaced by coronavirus

U-Haul is lending a helping hand to college students affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
U-Haul is stepping forward and offering 30-days of free self-storage to college students affected in the U.S. and Canada.
This free month applies to all new customers with college IDs and is a limited-time offer due to availability.
To find the nearest U-Haul store new you, visit uhaul.com/storage.
Contact your local store by phone or visit in person to take advantage of this offer.
For more information, visit uhaul.com.
