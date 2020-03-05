Vice President of Perdue Turkey Operations Tom Schaffer Awarded ISPA Golden Egg Award

A local businessman was recently awarded an award in poultry production.

The Indiana State Poultry Association, Inc. Chairman, Dan Krouse presented the institution’s Golden Egg Award to Vice President of Perdue Turkey Operations Tom Schaffer.

The award recognized Schaffer for his leadership and impact on the industry through his work with the turkey growers of Perdue Farms as well as his 27 years of service to the ISPA. Schaffer serves on the ISPA Board of Directors and has promoted Indiana turkey through his 26 years on Indiana’s Turkey Market Development Council.

Schaffer’s community involvement includes completion of the Indiana Ag Leadership Program, Daviess County 4-H Poultry and Rabbit Superintendent, Frank Roberts Youth League Coach, Odon Lions Club member and past President, and Young Farmer’s and past state winner for Spokesperson in Agriculture. Currently, he is running for Daviess County Council.