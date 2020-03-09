Vincennes University and Vincennes University Jasper hosting open house for prospective students

Vincennes University and Vincennes University Jasper are hosting open houses for prospective students.

PreVU Day is a special open house where students have the chance to take an interactive tour of the Vincennes Campus or the Vincennes University Jasper Campus.

Attendees will also learn about the university’s academic programs, student life, and facilities.

The day will end with a complimentary lunch.

PreVU days are scheduled for March 20th and the 21st at the Vincennes Campus.

VU Jasper is hosting a PreVU day on April 8th.

To sign up for a PreVU Day Vincennes, visit https://www.vinu.edu/prevu.

To attend VU Jasper’s PreVU Day, register via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/prevu-jasper-organizer-13180879785, by calling 812-481-5918, or by email to vujcadmissions@vinu.edu.

The PreVU Day Vincennes schedule includes:

8:30 a.m. – Check-in: at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center.

9:00 a.m. – Admissions/Welcome: We’ll cover the basics of applying for college, financial aid, residential life, and student activities.

9:45 a.m. – Campus Tour: Join us for a stroll along the brick walkways to see our campus.

11:00 a.m. – Academic Tour: Professors from your major will walk you through their classrooms and labs.

12:00 p.m. – Lunch: Your day isn’t complete until you’ve joined us for a complimentary lunch in the Tecumseh Dining Center.

The PreVU Jasper schedule includes:

9:45 a.m. – Check in: at the Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing (CTIM)

10 a.m. – Welcome

10:15 a.m. – Admissions & Financial Aid: We’ll cover the basics of applying for college, financial aid, and scholarships.

10:45 a.m. – Student Panel: Current students will share their VU Jasper story.

11:15 a.m. – Tour &Talk: During a walking tour of campus, professors will provide information on available programs.

12:30 p.m. – Lunch & Attendance Prizes: Lunch is on us.

All times mentioned are eastern.