VU canceling commencement ceremonies scheduled through May 16th

Posted By: Ann Powell March 18, 2020

Vincennes University is canceling all face-to-face commencement ceremonies scheduled through  May 16th.

University officials tell us they are exploring other options for virtual commencement activities.

