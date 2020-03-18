VU canceling commencement ceremonies scheduled through May 16th

Vincennes University is canceling all face-to-face commencement ceremonies scheduled through May 16th.
University officials tell us they are exploring other options for virtual commencement activities.
For the most recent updates click here
