Wanted Jasper man in custody

A wanted Jasper man is now in custody.
Police arrested 32-year-old Corey Turpin in the 4th Street and McCrillus Street intersection parking lot after receiving a tip.
When searching through Turpin’s belongings, police report finding one gram of methamphetamine, 11 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine and marijuana smoking pipes, and a syringe with an unknown substance.
Turpin was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, marijuana, and an active felony warrant.
