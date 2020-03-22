Wanted Jasper man in custody

A wanted Jasper man is now in custody.

Police arrested 32-year-old Corey Turpin in the 4th Street and McCrillus Street intersection parking lot after receiving a tip.

When searching through Turpin’s belongings, police report finding one gram of methamphetamine, 11 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine and marijuana smoking pipes, and a syringe with an unknown substance.

Turpin was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, marijuana, and an active felony warrant.