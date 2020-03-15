William V. “Bill” Gudorf, age 72, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 7:37 a.m. on , 2020, at home.

Bill was born in Fulda, Indiana, on , 1947, to Richard and Mary (Ballow) Gudorf.

He was a 1965 graduate of Jasper High School and a United States Navy Veteran.

He retired from Rainbow Foods, after a lifetime of working in the grocery business.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and spending time going for drives to enjoy the different scenery and different restaurants with his companion, Esther.

Surviving are two sons; Robert “Mark” (Patrizia), Gudorf, Sicily, Italy, and Vince (Kim) Gudorf, Birdseye, IN, three grandchildren; Joshua, William, and Brittany Gudorf, three great-grandchildren; one sister; Margie (Daniel) Bell, Santa Claus, IN; two brothers; David (Mary) Gudorf, Jasper, IN, and Mark (Karen) Gudorf, Jasper, IN, his companion; Esther Pancake, Otwell, Indiana.

Preceding him in death are two brothers, Richard and Larry Gudorf.

A funeral service for William V. “Bill” Gudorf will be held at 2:00 p.m. on , 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rights.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana on , 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post #673 or to the wishes of the family.