11th COVID-19 case confirmed in Dubois County

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed the 11th positive case of COVID-19.

Local health officials are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored.

Anyone who may have an exposure risk has been notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The patient is in isolation.

As the situation of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) continues to change rapidly, our top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of our community. STAY HOME. Practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. #INthistogether