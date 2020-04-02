2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubois County

Two more Dubois County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 16 confirmed cases.

Local health officials are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure that all contacts of the patient have been identified and monitored.

Anyone who may have an exposure risk has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

Local health officials are urging residents to STAY HOME. Practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.