22 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubois County

Four Dubois County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 22 confirmed cases.

Local health officials are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure that all contacts of the patient have been identified and monitored.

Anyone who may have an exposure risk has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

Dubois County Health Department encourages all to visit the Indiana State Department of Health website for more comprehensive data on demographics. There is a direct link to the Indiana Data Hub at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ as well as visiting the health department’s website at www.duboiscountyin.org