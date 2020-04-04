4th COVID-19 case confirmed in Dubois County

Dubois County Health Department confirms today the fourth positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dubois County. Anyone who may have an exposure risk, including the individual’s employer, has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

“Together we will get through this. Times are tough and I know it is difficult to stay at home. But for the safety of all our community, please do your part and follow this order: STAY HOME. Continue to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene,” said Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. #INthistogether