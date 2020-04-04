4th Dubois County COVID-19 patient attended St. Isidore Catholic Parish 8am mass on March 15th

The Dubois County Health Department has released more information about the 4th COVID-19 patient.
The patient is an adult and attended St. Isidore Catholic Parish, St. Celestine Church, 3/15/2020, 8:00 AM mass.
If you were present at this facility, at that date and time, and have developed fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, body aches, sore throat, headache, nausea/vomiting, runny nose, weakness, or diarrhea, please self-quarantine and contact your primary care provider for additional guidance.
If you do not have a primary care physician, please call the Indiana State Department of Health at: 317-233-7125/ after-hours 317-233-1325 or the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Alternative Screening Site at 812.996.6330.
The individual’s employer has also been notified.
