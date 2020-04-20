Ambrose A. Mehringer, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:10 p.m. on , 2020, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Ambrose was born in Jasper, Indiana on , 1935, to William and Theresa (Birk) Mehringer. He married Mary Lee Gehlhausen on , 1956, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He retired from Jasper Wood Products, where he had worked for over 40 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

He also enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, and playing Euchre with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife Mary Lee Mehringer, one son, Allen (Anita) Mehringer, one daughter, Marilyn (Scott) Woolsey, all of Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, Rachel, Adam, Angie, Kyle, Janelle and Nick, and nine great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are five sisters, Lorena Englert, Armella Hochgesang, Anna Mae Hasenour, Jenny Bockting, and Georgina “Jeannie” Stetter, and one brother, Thomas Mehringer, who died in infancy.

Private funeral services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to a favorite charity.