Bernice C. Weyer, 88, of Ferdinand, passed away on Tuesday, March 31st at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. She was born December 31, 1931 in Ferdinand to Joseph and Susan (Olinger) Laake. Bernice married Wilfred Weyer on May 21, 1955 in St. Ferdinand Church. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2005. Bernice and Wilfred were lifelong farmers. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. She belonged to St. Ferdinand’s St. Anne’s Society. She enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Hoosiers. Bernice was a long-time supporter of the Marching Rangers. Bernice dedicated much of her time to the things most dear to her heart; her family and the quilt committee. She always helped where there was a need and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Bernice is survived by a daughter, Ruth (Howard) Lasher of Cynthiana; three sons, Kurt (Brenda) Weyer, Chris (Donna) Weyer and Glenn (Marcy) Weyer all of Ferdinand; a son in-law, Eric Pund of Ferdinand; sister in-law, Theresa Weyer of Ferdinand; two sisters, Dolores Schwinghamer of St. Henry and Joan Persohn of Noblesville; two brothers, John (Nancy) Laake of Ferdinand and Allen (Ann) Laake of Jasper; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Bernice was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Pund; sisters and their spouses, Ardella (Marinus) Weyer, Mary Lee (Othmar) Lueken, Anita (Jim) Russ and in-laws, Ernie and Olivia Weyer, Evelyn Weyer, Floyd Schwinghamer and Allen Persohn. Private Graveside rights will be held at St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery. Please honor Bernice’s wishes for all memorial gifts to be in the form of donations to her daughter Judy Pund’s Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund in care of Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Jasper. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



