Branchville Correctional Facility Award Officer with Silent Hero Award

Branchville Correctional Facility in Perry County has recognized one of its officers as a silent hero.

On April 24, Sgt. Dwane Osborne was presented with the first Silent Hero Award, at Branchville Correctional Facility. Sgt. Osborne was nominated by Warden Kathy Alvey. Osborne was nominated due to his leadership and professionalism during uncertain times.

Sgt. Osborne began his career with Branchville in May of 2017. By July of 2018, he was promoted to Correctional Sergeant.

Along with being a Correctional Sergeant, Osborne is also a Field Training Officer and Branchville’s K-9 Field Commander.