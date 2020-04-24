Branchville Correctional Facility inmates and staff work to flatten curve

Inmates and staff at the Branchville Correctional Facility are working on flattening the curve of COVID-19.

The facility’s Purposeful Living Units Serve Program recently changed its focus from making quilts to making face masks for all offenders and employees.

The program was able to produce over 2000 masks in one day, with materials donated by the community, religious groups, and staff.

All offenders and employees are required to wear these masks at all times.

Staff members are screened for fever before entering the facility on a daily basis.

Anyone with a fever of 100 degrees and higher are sent home and cannot return to work until they meet the Center for Disease Control guidelines to return to work.

Offenders are also screened every day. Those who have a fever of 100 degrees are quarantined for up to 14 days for monitoring.

Positive COVID-19 cases are isolated in a different area, depending on virus recovery.

Each unit is staffed by the same custody officers to reduce exposure risk.

The facility is also practicing social distancing by no cross programming, temporarily canceling face to face visits and volunteer programs.

Branchville administrators are working hard to keep offenders engaged.

Volunteers are sending in Bible lessons so offenders can do an independent faith study.

Branchville Volunteer Mentors are writing letters to the offenders they are mentoring to help them cope with stress.

Religious entities are offering weekly services through tablets and videos.

Education staff is developing lesson plans and classwork so offenders don’t fall behind on their studies.

Pre-Release is still working on setting up skype and phone interviews and participating in job fairs to help soon to be released offenders.

Indiana Correctional Industries are running a pallet shop so offenders can continue working.

Sawmill continues to make DNR cabins and other projects.

The Recycling Program and the Branchville Garden Program have teamed up to create a large garden.

Garden produce will be included in items donated to food banks, senior communities, and child care facilities.

And finally, offenders have the opportunity to stay in touch with their families by utilizing free phone calls and one video visit every week.