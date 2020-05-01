Branchville Correctional Facility keeps offenders active during COVID-19

Branchville Correctional Facility staff and offenders keeping their hands busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To do this, Branchville Correctional Facility staff member, Jim Holmes, has created two unique projects with Warden Kathy Alvey’s approval.

Offenders worked with the facility’s garden officer to create a pollinators garden in a space previously used to keep scrap wood.

The garden officer then helped staff and offenders plant several plants to draw in pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.

Some of the garden will be used to plant large vegetables such as watermelons, cantaloupes, and pumpkins for donation to charities.

It will also be used to grow long neck gourds to make birdhouses.

The birdhouses are just another venue of donation for the facility to engage with our local communities, organizations, and nonprofits. Currently, their sawmill makes several items for donations like wood rocking chairs, dog and cat houses, and cutting boards. These items are in addition to the Cabins made for the Department of Natural Resources state recreational parks.

Annually, Branchville donates over 10,000 pounds of produce to local food banks, senior retirement communities, and child care organizations.

With the addition of this garden, Branchville is hoping to increase total pounds donated and become the top producer within the Indiana Department of Correction.

Facility staff and offenders also recently completed a project for the Tell City Volunteer Fire Department (TCFD).

The TCFD Totem Pole is just another example of the ROP’s creativity and reduction of waste by the facility. Within the totem, representations of the American Flag, the Bald Eagle, the TCFD badge, and fire hydrant can clearly be seen.

The Totem will be donated to the TCFD and placed at the Fire Station on 12th Street, in Tell City.

During these uncertain times, Holmes said, “The projects provide work for offenders, fresh produce for those in need, and a sense of community, fellowship, and the opportunity to give back.”

All offenders and staff are adhering to CDC guidelines while engaging in these prosocial activities on grounds at Branchville Correctional Facility.