Bridge Rehab Scheduled for SR 37 Near English

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces road closure on State Road 37 near English for a bridge replacement project.

Beginning on or around , contractors will close the S.R. 37 bridge over Bird Hollow Creek about three miles north of the S.R. 64 intersection. During this project crews will completely excavate and replace the structure at this location.

The closure will be in place around the clock. Depending upon weather conditions, the project is scheduled to last until late June. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, however all through traffic will need to follow the official detour using S.R. 64, S.R. 66 and U.S. 150.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.