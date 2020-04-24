Certain elective procedures and surgeries to restart Monday at Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is restarting certain elective procedures and surgeries on Monday.

The hospital says these will meet the criteria that Governor Holcomb issued in his executive order.

Provider offices will be contacting those patients whose procedure or surgery was postponed due to COVID-19.

The hospital says they are committed to resuming these elective surgeries in the safest ways possible for patients and staff.

To see what visitor restrictions remain in place, visit mhhcc.org.