City of Huntingburg offering new loan program for local businesses impacted by COVID-19

The City of Huntingburg is offering a new loan program to assist local businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Huntingburg Emergency Loan Program (HELP) is available to applicants for up to $5,000 with an interest rate of 1.5%. Funds are being made available through the already-established Huntingburg Revolving Loan Fund.

“We recognize the extreme hardship on our local businesses during this unprecedented time,” says Mayor Denny Spinner. “While both state and federal programs like this are already available to small businesses, our goal is to offer support on a local level, as well, which we hope will help minimize the economic impact of this COVID-19 pandemic on our neighbors and friends.”

There will be two rounds of grant funding. The first round of applications is due on Thursday, April 30th and will be awarded on Monday, May 11th.

Applicants must be an existing business within the City limits of Huntingburg to be eligible for the loan program.

Applications are available online at huntingburg-in.gov.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.