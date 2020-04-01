Community Foundation Alliance making $1 million available for COVID-19 relief

The Community Foundation Alliance is making up to $1 million in emergency funding available to local non-profit organizations affected by COVID-19.

This funding will support various response activities throughout the Alliance service region.

This includes 9 affiliated Community Foundations in Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

A portion of this funding provides a $250,000 grant to the Greater Evansville Region COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund to support human services in Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

Remain grant dollars will go towards supporting similar collaborative COVID-19 funds in Daviess, Knox, Perry, and Pike counties.

This allows each community foundation to award rapid response grants to local charitable organizations impacted by the pandemic.

These grants are designed to quickly deploy flexible resources as one-time grants to organizations finically strained by the outbreak.

All grants have a simple application and a 24-hour review.

Grant dollars are released to organizations within 4 days of approval.

For more information, visit communityfoundationalliance.org.