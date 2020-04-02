Congressman Larry Buschon To Host Virtual Roundtable for Small Businesses

A local congressman will be hosting a virtual roundtable for small businesses next week.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Congressman Larry Buschon will be hosting a virtual roundtable offering updates on the federal CARES Act and a general briefing on the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This roundtable is for small businesses in Spencer, Perry, Dubois, and Crawford counties.

This will also allow small businesses to give the Congressman updates on their respective business climates and to ask questions.

To register for this Roundtable Q&A, email kathy@spencercountychamber.org , along with your company name, the names of the representatives of the company, phone numbers, and email addresses.