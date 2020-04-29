Crash claims life of Loogootee woman

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Daviess County.

State Troopers responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a passenger car on US 231 at Deerfield Drive near Odon on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the passenger car, identified as 64-year-old Brenda Fields of Loogootee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner semi, identified as 43-year-old Hector Fajardo of Indianapolis, was not injured in the crash.

Police believe that Fields struck the semi before going off the roadway, causing her vehicle to flip over.

The roadway was closed for a short time period and has been reopened.