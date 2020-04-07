Daviess County Community Upset After Washington Nursing Home Planned to Move Residents Without Notifying Families

Operations at a nursing home in Washington has the Daviess County community upset after residents were planned to be moved to another facility without families being notified.

Washington Nursing Center had plans to transfer residents to other facilities owned by parent company Chosen Healthcare so that the Washington facility could house COVID-19 patients from other areas. Families and community leaders were apparently not notified and instead found out over social media.

Daviess County Health Officer Dr. Merle Holsopple signed an order Monday morning barring nursing homes and assisted living centers from accepting residents from other facilities.

Buses carrying residents of Washington Nursing Center were blocked off by protesters.

This is an ongoing story.

Chosen Healthcare runs 14 nursing homes in Indiana, as well as some in Iowa and Texas.

Several nursing homes across the state have turned into COVID-19 centers. Columbus Transitional Care in Bartholomew County has dedicated a regional unit at their facility.