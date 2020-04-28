Death of Girl Scout Leads To Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Legal Guardians NOT Involved in Case

The death of a Girl Scout has now led to a lawsuit.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Monday regarding the death of 11-year-old Jasper Girl Scout Isabelle Meyer.

The lawsuit alleges negligent conduct and seeks a jury trial to award punitive damages.

The plaintiff in the case is represented by attorney Daniel K. Dilley of Carmel. Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Inc. and Girl Scouts of the United States of America Inc. are the defendants.

Meyer died on June 24th, 2019 after a tree in Cannelton fell, injuring Meyer, another scout, and scout leaders.

Cindy Meyer, the grandmother and legal guardian of Isabelle, made it known in a phone call to us that she and her husband are NOT involved with this case and they did NOT hire an attorney.