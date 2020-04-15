Destination Huntingburg To Not Host Annual Information Session Regarding 2020 Huntingburg Farmers Market

Destination Huntingburg is abiding by the stay at home order and therefore will not be hosting its annual informational session for those interested in being vendors for the 2020 Huntingburg Farmers Market season.

They ask you to reach out to Sarah Flamion via email or phone with your interest in the Market. Local Farmers Markets are considered essential, although they will not be conducting the extra activities, music, or food they have provided in the past and will ask that you maintain your obligatory 6ft safe distancing while shopping.

Discussion topics available via email or phone will include 2020 market dates/times; products permitted for sale; vendor fees; health & safety requirements; information on equipment and supplies and vendor resources.

For more information, please contact Sarah Flamion, Executive Director, at (812) 301-2209 or by email at sarah@destinationhuntingburg.com.