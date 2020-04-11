DNR closes some state park trails due to COVID-19

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is making changes to restrictions on state park properties.

As of now, the properties are still open for day-use outdoor recreation, such as hiking or biking on paved trails, boating, fishing, and geocaching.

Entrance-gate admission fees are also temporarily waived due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following new camping and trail use restrictions were put in place this week:

-all campgrounds on DNR properties are closed through April 30th

-the trail at the Spring Shelter, artisan well, and the shelter itself at Pokagon State Park is closed

-bicycling on unpaved trails and all horseback riding is suspended at all DNR properties

-some high impact-adventure trails at state parks are closed for safety. These closures include most of the hiking trails at Turkey Run, Shades, and Clifty Falls, and around half of O’Bannon Woods trails.

Guests at DNR properties should be prepared for limited restroom use.

All campground comfort stations and modern restrooms are closed.

For more information, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.