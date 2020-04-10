Dorothy M. Anker, age 84, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 4:32 a.m., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.
She was born October 17, 1935, in Glenwood, Illinois, to Jacob and Sadie (Vennema) Ketelaar. She retired as a secretary at Ryerson Steel in 1997. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and seven sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Lori Baker of Huntingburg, Ind. and Linda (Thomas) Anker-Kochanski of Huntingburg, Ind.; by four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Private funeral arrangements will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will take place at Mayo Cemetery near Duff. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.nassandson.com
