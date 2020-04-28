Dubois County Chamber of Commerce Unveil New Logo

Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to release its new logo. The chamber decided they needed to create something that branded and showcased Dubois County. This logo design was chosen because it is the background of the county which relates to the Chamber’s mission of unifying the county. The colors were chosen because they are the colors of the state flag.

The logo is designed and created by Tracy Lorey from Running Design Studio out of Jasper, IN.

The main mission of the chamber is to serve businesses of all sizes within the community. In order to best serve businesses, they offer growth opportunities through collaboration and mentorship, as well as offering up expertise on many business situations. The chamber is really looking to create unity within the community as a whole.

“This is a great first step in unifying our two groups. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the board, as well as members, and creating a chamber that benefits the entire community,” says board president, Matt Krieg.