Dubois County Community Foundation announces second wave of grants

The Dubois County Community Foundation has announced the second wave of grants.

In total, the foundation has granted $100,000 to support emergency pandemic relief and nonprofit sustainability in Dubois County.

“We are prepared to respond to the needs of our community as they continue to arise,” Clayton Boyles, executive director says. “In addition to immediate response, we remain focused on long term effects on the viability of nonprofits disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” says Boyles.

The following organizations and nonprofits received grants:

MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CARE CENTER received a $25,000 grant to purchase sanitation equipment, including UV boxes and lamps, and technology to equip medical staff to virtually connect with their patients.

SALVATION ARMY received a $5,000 grant for direct assistance for utility, rent or mortgage payments for households that have been impacted economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CRISIS CONNECTION received a $5,000 grant to purchase technology for Victim Advocates to work remotely throughout social distancing requirements and to continue to provide services to clients.

MENTORS FOR YOUTH received a $6,000 grant to purchase technology for volunteers to virtually connect with their youth during this pandemic, including equipping volunteers who are bilingual to help Spanish speaking parents navigate through e-learning.

JASPER CHRISTIAN ACADEMY received a $2,000 grant for operational support due to a significant decrease in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRI-COUNTY YMCA received a $10,000 grant for operational support due to lost revenue during closure during the COVID-19 pandemic and to develop child care opportunities once reopened.

The Community Foundation is still accepting funding requests through an expedited application process. For more information, contact (812)-482-5295 or visit dccommunityfoundation.org