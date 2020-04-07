Dubois County Community Foundation Awards $47,000 in Grants To Local Nonprofits for COVID-19 Relief

The Community Foundation has awarded $47,000 in grants to local nonprofits to help stabilize organizations feeling the immediate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an initial response, $50,000 in funding was allocated to address urgent, critical needs.

“Additional funding allocations were assessed as needs continue to evolve and we better understand the priorities facing our community,” Clayton Boyles, executive director said. “Our board of directors has approved an additional $50,000 allocation,” Boyles said.

To date, the following grants have been made:

TRI-CAP received a $10,000 grant for direct assistance for utility, rent or mortgage payments for households that have been impacted economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GENERATIONS received a $5,000 grant in support of the Meals on Wheels program for Dubois County elderly and homebound due to COVID-19.

DUBOIS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT received a $2,000 grant for COVID-19 pandemic education and prevention efforts for the community through public service announcements (PSAs) on local media.

HUMMINGBIRD DAY CARE received a $5,000 grant for operational support for food bills and other overhead expenses due to lost revenue during day care closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOUTHERN INDIANA RESOURCE SOLUTIONS (SIRS) received a $5,000 grant for enhanced client services including meal delivery to support individuals with disabilities isolated in order to stay protected from COVID-19.

AMERICAN RED CROSS received a $5,000 grant to expand resources including additional staff for blood drive services in Dubois County that are in urgent demand due to a critical blood shortage caused by COVID-19.

SHARED ABUNDANCE received a $5,000 grant in support of expenses related to increased food supply and operational expenses to offset the income lost from the Thrift Store closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A KID’S PLACE received a $10,000 grant for operational support due to lost revenue during day care closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Community Foundation continues to accept funding requests through an expedited application process found here . For additional information, contact 812.482.5295 or visit dccommunityfoundation.org