Dubois County Health Department Confirms 10th Case of COVID-19

As of April 9, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms the tenth positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among Dubois County residents. We are working closely with ISDH and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored. Anyone who may have an exposure risk, has been notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The patient is in isolation.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and the Dubois County Health Department Case Investigation Team have compiled a list of commons symptoms of COVID-19 that is being reported by positive cases. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Low grade fevers

Some are not having a fever over 100 degrees Others have experienced high fevers

Sore throat

Shortness of air, tightness in chest or difficulty taking a deep breath

Loss of smell and/or taste This can occur suddenly and may last for a few days

Fatigue Some have reported this from the beginning and others find it starts later in the course of illness

GI Symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea These symptoms are often some of the first seen

General body aches

Stuffy nose

Headache

Chills and Sweating Some report no fever, but instead have chills or sweating

Cough Many report a dry cough

Weight loss

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop any of the listed symptoms, call your healthcare provider or the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Alternative Screening Site at 812.996.6330. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The decision each of us makes now will impact us all tomorrow! #INthistogether