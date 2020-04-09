As of April 9, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms the tenth positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among Dubois County residents. We are working closely with ISDH and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored. Anyone who may have an exposure risk, has been notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The patient is in isolation.
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and the Dubois County Health Department Case Investigation Team have compiled a list of commons symptoms of COVID-19 that is being reported by positive cases. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
- Low grade fevers
- Some are not having a fever over 100 degrees
- Others have experienced high fevers
- Sore throat
- Shortness of air, tightness in chest or difficulty taking a deep breath
- Loss of smell and/or taste
- This can occur suddenly and may last for a few days
- Fatigue
- Some have reported this from the beginning and others find it starts later in the course of illness
- GI Symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea
- These symptoms are often some of the first seen
- General body aches
- Stuffy nose
- Headache
- Chills and Sweating
- Some report no fever, but instead have chills or sweating
- Cough
- Many report a dry cough
- Weight loss
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop any of the listed symptoms, call your healthcare provider or the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Alternative Screening Site at 812.996.6330. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The decision each of us makes now will impact us all tomorrow! #INthistogether
Be the first to comment on "Dubois County Health Department Confirms 10th Case of COVID-19"