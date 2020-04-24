Dubois County Health Department Confirms 17th Positive Case of COVID-19 in Dubois County; States 75% of Reported Cases Are Out of Isolation

As of April 24, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms today the seventeenth positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dubois County. We are working closely with ISDH and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored. Anyone who may have an exposure risk, has been notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The patient is in isolation. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

Dubois County Health Department Investigation Team, consisting of Public Health Nurses, is continuing to touch base with Dubois County Residents that have tested positive, even after the isolation period has ended. This is not required by the state, but the health and well-being of our community continues to be our priority during this pandemic.

Dubois County Health Department has conducted a review of the previous 16 cases and can report that currently 75% of these cases are out of isolation and have self-reported as feeling well.

To remain in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), as well as, state and local regulations the Dubois County Health Department will not release information on individual patients. It takes time to fully review all cases and we hope to report more in the days to come. We appreciate the community’s willingness to respect individual’s privacy. We must continue to practice Social Distancing, Stay at Home, and practice good hand hygiene in order to continue to flatten the curve. #INthistogether