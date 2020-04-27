Dubois County Health Department Confirms 18 Positive Cases of COVID 19 in County

As of April 27, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms another positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified. This brings the total of 18 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored. Anyone who may have an exposure risk, has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The patient is in isolation.

To remain in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), as well as, state and local regulations, the Dubois County Health Department will not release information on individual patients.

Continue to STAY HOME, practice social distancing, and perform good hand hygiene. We can make a difference! Social distancing only works if we all participate. #InThisTogether