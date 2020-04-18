Dubois County Health Department Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Members of the Dubois County Health Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on their Facebook page earlier this morning, they stated that they want to inform the community of their ongoing recovery from this highly contagious virus.

According to the statement, these employees have are self-isolating and are not hospitalized.

Once the Dubois County Health Department was notified by the first positive individual, numerous measures, with guidance from ISDH and CDC, were implemented to minimize the risk of exposure to other employees. These include enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of high contact surfaces, further social distancing, providing cloth face coverings for employees, and enhancing employees’ capabilities to work from home.