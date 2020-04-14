Dubois County Health Department Releases COVID-19 Situational Update for April 14th; 13 Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County

As of April 14, at 8 a.m., there is a total of 13 positive COVID-19 tests among Dubois County residents.

The COVID-19 virus is present and active in Dubois County. We need everyone’s cooperation to be successful in defeating COVID-19 during this crisis. It is imperative that citizens STAY AT HOME so we can slow the spread of this virus, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene! #INthistogether