Dubois County Health Department releases COVID-19 update

Posted By: Ann Powell April 16, 2020

14 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 8 am Thursday.

The Dubois County Health Department released the following statement:

As of April 16, at 8 a.m., there is a total of 14 positive COVID-19 tests among Dubois County residents.   

COVID-19 is spreading throughout the State of Indiana and everyone needs to do their part to help prevent its spread.  We must protect the high-risk individuals who are most vulnerable to this highly contagious virus: the elderly, immunocompromised and chronically ill.  We are responsible to protect our families, friends, and neighbors.  We can make a difference.  #INthistogether

