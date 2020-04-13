Dubois County Health Department Releases Update on COVID-19; Asks Public To Wear Face Coverings When Out in Public

As of April 13, at 8 a.m., there is a total of 13 positive COVID-19 tests among Dubois County residents.

ALL persons who are in a community setting and in situations where they are around other people need to be wearing a cloth face covering to cover nose and mouth. This does include gas station, grocery store and pharmacy workers to name just a few. This recommendation comes from Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Please continue to be vigilant in social distancing and proper hand hygiene. We are all valuable to this fight against the control of this virus. Social distancing only works if we all participate. Take care of yourself and your families. It takes us all, including family, friends and neighbors. STAY HOME! #INthistogether