Dubois County Health Department releases update on COVID-19 cases

As of April 25, at 8 a.m., there is a total of 17 positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests among Dubois County residents.

Dubois County Health Department has decided that a COVID-19 Situational Report will be released on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays unless there is a positive case to report.

Positive cases of COVID-19 should not trigger alarm but a renewed sense of responsibility for all of us to do what we can to limit the spread of this infection to our neighbors, friends, family and co-workers. Working as a community, with concern for each other, we can limit the number of people who become infected by STAYING HOME, practicing social distancing, and good hand hygiene.

Dubois County Health Department is continuing to advise the public to seek their information from reputable and trusted sources. Websites such as Indiana State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control are reliable sources for updates. We urge our community to remember that knowledge can help us remain prepared and level-headed as we continue to navigate this ongoing and ever-changing situation. #InThisTogether