Dubois County Health Department Releases Update on COVID-19; No New Cases in County

As of April 7, at 8 a.m., there is a total of 7 positive COVID-19 tests among Dubois County residents.

Managing stress during an infectious outbreak is difficult, but you are not alone. Just as it is important to take care of our physical health, it also continues to be important to remember to take care of ourselves mentally as well. Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress. Helping others cope with their stress will make your community stronger. The Dubois County Health Department wants to remind residents that there are resources and help available.

The Dubois County Mental Health Committee Community Support Team wants to continue to share some tips to help manage your stress and anxiety in this time of uncertainty.

3 basic tips to assist you at this time are:

· Control what you can

· Limit your exposure to the media and get information from reputable sources – Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Only go to trusted sources like your state and local health department or CDC websites.

· Practice Self-Care and Positive Coping

If you are in need of additional support, please know we are here to help by contacting one of the 24/7 help lines:

Memorial Hospital Mental Health Help Line 812-827-6222

LifeSpring Health System Crisis Line 812-482-4020