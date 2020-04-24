Dubois County Health Department Reminds Residents To Social Distance Ahead of Weekend

Dubois County Health Department wants to remind all that the novel coronavirus does not pause for the weekends and, therefore, it’s not ok to stop practicing social distancing during this time.

“Social distancing must continue, and we must continue to stay ahead of the game with this virus,” said Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “We realize that as this public health crisis goes on, it becomes harder and harder to obey the recommendations given by state and local officials. We all want to get back to our own ‘normal’, but we must be taking these precautions seriously.”

This situation has demanded new ways of working and thinking for all of us, while managing the needs of our own families. Social distancing does NOT mean emotional distancing. Connect with friends, family, and neighbors by phone calls, texts, video calls, social media, send a card/letter.

We must continue to take every step to contain the spread of this virus. Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. STAY HOME. Practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet from other people, and perform good hand hygiene

-wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

-avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

-sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow

-disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.