Dubois County Health Department Reports 16 Total Positive COVID-19 Cases in County

As of April 20, at 8 a.m., there is a total of 16 positive COVID-19 tests among Dubois County residents.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider or the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Alternative Screening Site at 812.996.6330. Hours of operation include Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The decisions we make now will not only impact us all tomorrow but for the weeks to come! STAY HOME! Practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. #InThisTogether