Dubois County Health Department States No New Cases As of April 10th; Gives Updates For Easter Weekend

As of April 10, at 8 a.m., Dubois County continues to have a total of 10 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Dubois County Health Department is urging Dubois County residents to adhere to the Governor’s Orders this holiday weekend. Easter 2020 will be like no other we have experienced. Whether or not you and your loved ones celebrate Easter, social distancing and the stay-at-home orders still apply.

“It is Easter weekend. Because of COVID-19, it may not seem like it. Yet our hearts call us to spend this time with family. But our brain knows we cannot. It’s not safe yet. It’s not safe for our loved ones, or for us. It’s not safe for our communities, our states, or our country,” said Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “Though holidays are a time to spend with family and friends, it is of the utmost importance that we continue to practice social distancing during this public health emergency. This will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The Dubois County Health Department strongly urges people to stay home, celebrate with your households, and use the technology available to celebrate together from afar!

“The actions everyone chooses this weekend will have a ripple effect for the weeks and months to come. It is everyone’s responsibility to safeguard against the transmission of the virus, so please choose wisely. Nobody except the people you live with should be in your home. Do not jeopardize the community’s health by relaxing social distancing,” said Dr. Ted Waflart.