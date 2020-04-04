Dubois County Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in complaints because of COVID-19

Some law enforcement agencies around the state are seeing a rise in 911 calls because of people not practicing social distancing.

But that is not the case here in Dubois County.

Dubois County Sheriff, Tom Kleinhelter, says they are seeing an increase of complaints on their social media pages instead.

In some counties around the state, police departments are even enforcing social distancing and the stay at home order.

Kleinhelter says he hopes that doesn’t have to happen in Dubois County.

For now, the Sheriff is urging residents to continue following Governor Holcomb’s order and practicing social distancing when in public.