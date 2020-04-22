Dubois REC Customers Lose Power After Raccoon Causes Damage to Substation

Areas in Celestine, Birdseye, and Schnellville experienced some power outages last night due to a crazy critter.
Dubois REC customers reported experiencing outages East of Celestine, North of Schnellville, and the Birdseye area.
According to Dubois REC, a raccoon crawled into the Buechler substation and caused significant damage to the equipment.
Hoosier Energy made repairs and all outages were restored.
