Dubois REC Customers Lose Power After Raccoon Causes Damage to Substation

Areas in Celestine, Birdseye, and Schnellville experienced some power outages last night due to a crazy critter.

Dubois REC customers reported experiencing outages East of Celestine, North of Schnellville, and the Birdseye area.

According to Dubois REC, a raccoon crawled into the Buechler substation and caused significant damage to the equipment.

Hoosier Energy made repairs and all outages were restored.