Dubois Strong offering COVID-19 emergency loans for local small businesses

Dubois Strong is offering COVID-19 emergency loans to help local small businesses.
These loans are $5,000 and have an interest rate of 1.5%.
Funds are available through the already-established Dubois Strong Enterprise Loan Fund.
To be eligible for the Dubois Strong Emergency Loan, applicants must be an existing business in Dubois County and have a referral from a local financial institution.
Guidelines and applications are available online via the Dubois Strong homepage, duboisstrong.com.
For more information, contact Ed Cole at ecole@duboisstrong.com or 812-482-9650.
