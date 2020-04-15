Dubois Strong offering COVID-19 emergency loans for local small businesses

Dubois Strong is offering COVID-19 emergency loans to help local small businesses.

These loans are $5,000 and have an interest rate of 1.5%.

Funds are available through the already-established Dubois Strong Enterprise Loan Fund.

To be eligible for the Dubois Strong Emergency Loan, applicants must be an existing business in Dubois County and have a referral from a local financial institution.

Guidelines and applications are available online via the Dubois Strong homepage, duboisstrong.com.

For more information, contact Ed Cole at ecole@duboisstrong.com or 812-482-9650.