Edna Mae Norman, age 102, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her son’s home in Indianapolis.

She was born March 2, 1918, in Birdseye, Indiana, to William and Anna (Brady) Choate. She married Chester Spencer on July 6, 1940, and he passed away in 1970; and married Carroll “Clay” Norman on December 16, 1972, and he passed away in 2009. Edna was employed as an inspector at RCA for 21 years, was a past member of the Birdseye Pentecostal Church, enjoyed gardening and crocheting, and ironically was born during the 1918 pandemic and died during a pandemic. Edna was preceded in death by her two husbands, Chester and Clay; two children, Mary Kindler and John Spencer; and six siblings, Viola Eckert, Violet Ingle, Joe Ingle, John Choate, Albert Choate and Ezra Choate.

She is survived by five children, Thomas (Pam) Spencer of Birdseye, Betty (John) Hurley, Charles (Judy) Spencer, William Spencer and Ruth Ann (Duane) Begley all of Indianapolis; two siblings, Leotta Atkins of Huntingburg and Junus Ingle of Camby; by (32) grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and (4) great-great-great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Spencer Cemetery near Birdseye, Indiana. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.nassandson.com