Ethan James Kento Lubbers, age 13 of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away on , 2020 at home.

Ethan was born in Jasper, Indiana on , 2006 to Philip and Mayumi (Tanahara) Lubbers.

He was a seventh grade student at Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School.

Ethan was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He enjoyed playing outside with his cousins, playing video games, fishing, swimming, riding 4-wheelers, and playing with his cat Sophia.

Surviving are his parents, Philip and Mayumi Lubbers of St. Anthony, one brother, Sean Lubbers, and one sister, Sasha Lubbers, both at home, maternal grandmother, Yoshiko Tanahara, Okinawa, Japan, paternal grandparents, Mark and Christine Lubbers of Schnellville, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding him in death was his maternal grandfather, Seishin Tanahara of Japan.

Private funeral services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper, with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Schnellville, IN

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, or the Dubois County Humane Society.

www.becherkluesner.com Online condolences may be made at