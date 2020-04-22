Ferdinand Town Council recognizes police chief at monthly meeting

Ferdinand Town Council members kept their distance during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, council members followed the social distancing guidelines and sat six feet away from each other.

Ferdinand Town Council President, Ken Sicard, kicked off the meeting by recognizing Ferdinand Police Chief, Lloyd Froman, for his 40 years of service in the police department.

Sicard said he awarded Froman with a special plaque on behalf of the town council in a precious ceremony.

Ferdinand is one step closer to getting a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The council approved an agreement between the town and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center to put a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Ferdinand EMT facility.

Council members then signed the Community Crossings Grant agreement. They also approved when to open bids for street projects using these funds. Bids will officially open on Tuesday, May 19th, at 8 am.

The council also made two hires.

Midwest Engineers was hired to review the town’s water loss report for $1,500. The state requires this report every two years.

The second company hired was Baker Tilly. The tax and insurance firm will put together the town’s bond reporting document for $500. This is required by the state every year.

The council then revised the town’s salary ordinance to make sure everyone who is working from home and on-call is getting paid.

Sicard tells that every department has one person working from home and is on call. Doing this will help keep the departments up and running if an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Council members wrapped up the meeting by reminding residents about what items can be flushed.

To prevent sanitation problems, residents should only be flushing toilet paper.